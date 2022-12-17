Five found dead in five districts

Five people have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Narsingdi, Mymensingh, Naogaon, Habiganj and Sirajganj, in three days.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of a man in Palash Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in an orchard in Balurghatar area in the upazila and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palash Police Station (PS) Mohammad Ilyas confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a man from the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Police sources said locals saw the body in Musolli Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway at around 11pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nandail Highway PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a potato field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jamal, 55, a resident of Shantahar area under Adamdighi Upazila in Bogura District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man in a potato field in Naogaon Sadar Upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Naogaon Sadar PS OC Faisal confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the body of cleaner from a hotel in Kureshnagar Residential area in the district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Junayed Mia, 28, son of Ishak Ali of Shahpur Village under Baniachang Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said, Junayed was cleaning the toilet of Juboraj Hotel in Kureshnagar Residential area at around 9pm.

Later on, the hotel manager saw his unconscious body at the toilet, and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital with the help of other hotel staffs. The on-duty doctor of the hospital declared Junayed dead at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Habiganj Sadar PS OC Golam Mortuza confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason of his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Enayetpur area under Belkuchi Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shohidul Islam, 40, son of late Shamser Ali Pramanik, a resident of Enayetpur Village in the upazila.

Enayetpur PS OC said locals spotted the body of the man in a pond in Enayetpur area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its head.

However, the reason of his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.











