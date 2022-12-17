Illegal brickfields damage environment at Fulbari



The brickfield set up illegally on agriculture land at Fulbari. photo: observer

Hundreds of families are facing health hazards in the upazila because of these kilns.

These brick kilns are running without legal papers including letter of clearance, licence, fire service certificate and VAT-Tax.

Using local influence, the kilns are running round the clock harming localities and school-college in the locality.

According to field sources, living areas and croplands are getting overlapped with flying ash. Black smoke is endangering local environment.

Hundreds of acres of Aman, Boro, Rabi crops, betel nut, coconut, mango and other fruity trees are getting damaged.

Messrs W A H Bricks Field, AB Bricks and Messrs M S H Bricks have been set up on vast agriculture land in Azoatari Village of Kashipur Union while Messrs AMB in Nawdabosh area beside Saifur Rahman Government College, S H Bricks at Vorvita Union, Messrs KMB at Khamar Bazar area of Fulbari Sadar Union, and Messrs JMS in Jakurtal area of Shimulbari Union.

With local Union Parishad trade licences, these are operating.

According to the government rules and regulations, a brickfield is supposed to operate within two acres area. But these have grabbed entire areas of their respective brickfields. They have filled water passing channels.

Local farmers Rafikul Islam, 38, Hazrat Ali, 62, and Khalil Uddin, 45, said, after taking rent of land kiln operators are burning raw bricks.

Due to black smoke, Aman and Boro production decreased by six/seven maunds per bigha in the last five years. Betel nut trees were mostly damaged.

Proprietor of Messrs W A H Bricks Mosharraf Hossain said, "Not only my brickfield, but also all others hold no legal papers. We have talked with DC (deputy commissioner). According to his verbal permission, brick burning is going on."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suman Das said, three mobile courts were conducted on December 8; three kilns couldn't show any papers; that is why they have been given time till December 22 for owning necessary papers; if they can't show necessary papers by December 22, legal action will be taken against them; mobile court will be conducted against remaining three ones soon, the UNO maintained.









