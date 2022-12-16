Bail pleas of Fakhrul, Abbas rejected for third time

Video
Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Chief  Metropolitan Magistrate Court for the third time turned down the bail prayers of BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in a case over clashes between police and party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan.
Earlier on December 9 and 12, two separate Dhaka courts respectively rejected their bail prayers in Paltan clash case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after a long hearing on the bail petitions.
On the other hand, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was shown arrested in three more cases of Shahbag Police Station.
He is currently in jail in the Paltan clash case.
GRO Shah Alam told the Daily Observer on Wednesday, rest 62 BNP men's bail petitions hearing will be held on Sunday as their lawyers prayed to the court for shifting the date on Wednesday to Sunday.
The defence lawyers argued that Police made them accused centring December 10 rally. "The
rally was held peacefully, so  grant them bail now," they prayed.
 A large number of BNP lawyers  led by Supreme Court Bar Association former President Advocate Joinal Abedin, Dhaka Bar former President Masud Ahmed Talukhder and Advocate Syed Joinal Abedin Mejbah moved their bail petitions  while Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu objected the bail petitions. After hearing of both sides the court rejected the bail prayers.
On Wednesday Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed Thursday for the hearing of the bail petitions for Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas following the defence lawyers special prayers. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas were picked up by police from their homes in the early hours of December 8, just ahead of the party's mass rally in Dhaka on December 10.
As many as 475 people were arrested in three cases, according to the case statements, BNP men were charged with attacking police officers, obstructing them from carrying out official duties and under the Explosives Control Act. Following the clash, police raided BNP's Naya Paltan central office and arrested several hundred party leaders and activists, including central leaders Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.



