Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:17 PM
AL Nat'l Committee meeting tomorrow

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The National Committee meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held on Saturday ahead of the 22nd National Council of party.
According to party sources, the meeting will begin at 6:00pm at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban. Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over it.
According to the constitution, all members of the Awami League executive body are also members of the national committee. A representative from each organizational district is a
member of this committee. Apart from this, the party president nominated 21 members. In all, the number of members of the National Committee is 180 people. The constitution states that the National Committee should meet at least once a year. However, if the president wants to, she or he can hold more than one meeting.
The 22nd National Council of Awami League will be held on December 24. Eleven preparatory sub-committees have been formed to make the council a success. Each committee has already held several meetings. Grassroots level councils are going on all over the country. A new central committee will be formed through the central council on December 24.
According to party insiders, it is customary for the National Committee to meet before the National Council. The budget of the party's national council will be approved in that meeting.
Besides, the draft of the declaration and constitution of the party to be passed in the next national council may also be discussed in the national committee meeting. Current political issues can be discussed and ideas about the political strategies can be discussed and taken in the meeting.


