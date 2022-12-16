Nation observes Victory Day today



Illumination on the eve of Victory Day. The photo was taken from Motijheel C/A in Dhaka on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

The programmes marking the 'Victory Day' will include a 31-gun salute, placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.

The Victory Day programmes also include decorating city streets and illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital with the rise of the sun today.

This will be followed by the family members of Bir Sreshthos, wounded freedom fighters and Bir Muktijoddhas while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will lead them.

Later, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life will pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Additional police and members of various law

enforcement agencies are deployed throughout the monument area to provide security to the millions of people who will come to pay their respects at the martyr's shrine and to celebrate Victory Day in an orderly manner. CCTV and security posts have been installed in the entire area.

Dhaka district Police Superintendent Asaduzzaman visited the monument area on Thursday. He said, "Three levels of security have been strengthened around the Great Victory Day on December 16. Watch towers have been installed at various places for security. Intelligence agencies are working. About 3,500 policemen are on security duty in the monument area."

Combined forces will participate in a parade at the National Parade Square in the city at 10:30am on Friday.

President Abdul Hamid will be present there and take salute while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be present there.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion.

The state-owned and private televisions and radios will broadcast special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.

Marking the day, improved diets will be served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.

Besides, various political, social and cultural organizations including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, will celebrate the day with different programmes.

Besides, receptions of valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyrs will be held in the cities, districts and upazilas.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Similar programmes will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.

Marking the day, the ruling AL has taken detailed programmes for celebrating the Victory Day today (Friday).

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags at the central party office, Bangabadhu Bhaban and all the party offices throughout the country during the sunrise on the day.

The AL will place wreath at the national memorial at Savar at 06:30am. The ruling party will place wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7:30am.

A delegation of AL will pay respect at the graveyard of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara at 11:00am. AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan and central executive committee member and senior politician Abul Hasnat Abdullah will lead the AL delegation at Tungipara.

Meanwhile, a victory rally from Suhrawardy Udyan to historic Bangabandhu Bhaban will be organised by the AL marking the 51st Victory Day at 02:30pm on December 17. The ruling party leaders and activists from the AL and its associate bodies will take part in the rally.

Victory Day rallies will also be organised throughout the country by the AL and its associate body keeping similarity with the central programmes.

Marking the Great Victory Day, AL central executive committee will arrange a discussion on December 18 at Krishibid Institution Auditorium at 11:00am in the capital. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the programme while noted intellectuals and academics will participate in the discussion.











