Accidents in Gaibandha, Tangail claim 7 lives

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Gaibandha and Tangail on Thursday.

Our Gaibandha



Correspondent writes, four persons were killed after an auto-rickshaw was hit by a bus in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha on Thursday morning. The accident happened at about 7:00am on the Gaibandha-Palashbari regional road.

The deceased were identified as Shamim, 30, Shimu Sarker, 24, Shakil Miah, 35, and the auto-rickshaw driver, whose name could not be known immediately.

According to the eyewitnesses, the auto-rickshaw was going to Gaibandha from Palashbari. When it reached Dakghor-Majhipara Sakoa area, a bus of Shanekhoda Paribahan from Dhaka hit the auto-rickshaw and fled the scene very quickly. The auto-rickshaw got twisted.

Three passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot. Later, the driver of the vehicle died on way to a local hospital.

Palashbari Police Station OC Dibaker Adhikari said they recovered the three bodies, adding that the accident might have happened due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Our Tangail Correspondent added that three people, including a college student, have died in separate road accidents in Tangail.











