

Juba Mahila League gets new president, gen secy

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement taking consent of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, changes have come in the leadership of Dhaka city North and South Juba Mahila League. Quader also announced the name of the new leadership of Dhaka two city committees of the organization at the conference stage of Juba Mahila League with the permission of Sheikh Hasina.

Farzana Yasmin has been selected as the President of Dhaka city South Juba Mahila League and Nilufa Rahman was selected as General Secretary while Tahera Khatun Lutfa was selected as President and Shamima Rahman as General Secretary of Dhaka city North Juba Mahila League. Juba Mahila League, youth women front of the ruling Awami League (AL), on Thursday got a new leadership. Former Vice-president Aleya Sarwar Daisy was selected as President of the organization, and Sharmin Sultana Lily, Organizing Secretary of the former committee, became the General Secretary.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader made this announcement taking consent of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Meanwhile, changes have come in the leadership of Dhaka city North and South Juba Mahila League. Quader also announced the name of the new leadership of Dhaka two city committees of the organization at the conference stage of Juba Mahila League with the permission of Sheikh Hasina.Farzana Yasmin has been selected as the President of Dhaka city South Juba Mahila League and Nilufa Rahman was selected as General Secretary while Tahera Khatun Lutfa was selected as President and Shamima Rahman as General Secretary of Dhaka city North Juba Mahila League.