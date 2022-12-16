Video
Fardin's father alleges DB's suicide claim a cover up

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Fardin Noor Parash's father Kazi Nur Uddin alleged that false information is being spread since the beginning of the incident to cover up this planned killing. Fardin Nur's father also rejected the Detective Branch's (DB) claim that his son committed suicide.
Fardin's father Kazi Nur Uddin told newsmen at the Media Centre of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday, "My son cannot commit suicide. He was killed in a planned way. A drama is  staged now after he was killed."
Expressing his frustration over the investigation, Nur Uddin said his son had grown up through financial struggle since childhood and thus had the ability to cope with all sorts of situations.
Why would he commit suicide, Nur Uddin said adding that Fardin had his hair cut and shaven before heading to BUET campus that day. "I saw Fardin's body, he had injury marks on his head," Nur Uddin added.
BUET students have said there are some areas in the investigation that need more clarification. It is not clear who accompanied Fardin when he went to the middle of the bridge after getting down from a human hauler, they added.
The protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) came up with this observation on Thursday after a two-hour long meeting with the high officials of DB at its office in Dhaka over their conclusion that Fardin, a third-year student of civil engineering department, took his own life jumping from a bridge.
The meeting was held between 11:30am and 2:00pm where DB Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid was present.


