AL harasses US envoy too, alleges BNP

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Acting Office Secretary Emran Saleh Prince said on Thursday, "Not only are the people of the country, but also foreign diplomats are not safe from Awami League's harassment."
He has made the comment at a press conference at BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.  
Mentioning that, "Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and former ministers and MPs were supposed to get division in jail but they were not given it initially," Prince said, "Still our ailing Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmad and Freedom Fighter Abdus Salam did not get division. Both of them are suffering from cold in the jail."
He said, "Most of the arrested leaders and activists are suffering from various diseases including diabetes and heart disease, but they are not even allowed to give medicine to the prison."
Prince condemned and protested against the inhumane behavior of government.  
Prince accused, the government disrupt the security of the USA ambassador in Dhaka and said, "USA Ambassador Peter Haas visited the house of missing BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon's Tezgaon house on Wednesday morning. According to the Awami League's instruction the workers of "Mayer Kanna" tried to hand over a memorandum to him. Then Peter Haas left the place in the post haste by car."


