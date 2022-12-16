BD man found dead along Lalmonirhat border

The body of a 28-year old Bangladeshi man, allegedly shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF), was found at the Indian side of Patgram border in Lalmonirhat on Thursday.

The deceased was identified by family as Sahadat Hossain, a cattle trader and son of Idris Ali from Auliarhat village at patgram upazila. His family and some locals claimed he was shot dead by BSF members when he entered to the border area to bring cows with some traders.

Lieutenant Colonel Towhidul Islam, Commander of Lalmonirhat BGB battalion 15, said the Bangladeshi man was found lying 120 gauge inside the Indian border and said BSF has been asked about it officially. Sahadat's father Idris Ali said," My son was shot dead by BSF. I have seen picture of his body with bullet wounds." -UNB