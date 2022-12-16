Video
Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:16 PM
Home City News

Indian war veterans join BD's Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135

Twenty-nine valiant freedom fighters and six serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces left here for India on Thursday to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on this 51st anniversary of the Liberation War.
Similarly, 30 Indian war veterans and six serving officers of Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebration. To commemorate the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate annually in each other's Victory Day celebrations.
During the visit, the valiant freedom fighters will interact with Indian war veterans and senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, who played a pivotal role in training the freedom fighters and fought shoulder to shoulder in the just struggle for freedom, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday.
Similarly, Indian war veterans paid tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifices during Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment. The Indian delegation will also interact with freedom fighters and senior officers from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force.
These bilateral visits provide a platform for Bangladesh freedom fighters and Indian war veterans to celebrate the unique friendship of the two countries and to renew memories of the Liberation War. This war remains a unique example of the two armed forces of India and Bangladesh, fighting together for Bangladesh's freedom from Pakistani occupation, oppression and mass atrocities.      -UNB


