4 arrested in Khulna over gang rape of woman

KHULNA, Dec 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-6 arrested four people in connection with the gang rape of a woman in Khulna city on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are auto-rickshaw drivers Belal Morol and Azizur Rahman Mithu, bakery worker Jihad Munshi and Md Rasel, a student.

The couple was returning to their Phulbari Gate home from Bypass area in the city around 8:00pm.

The accused ridding on two motorbikes obstructed the couple searched them introducing them as officials of administration.

Then they took the woman and her husband to an abandoned house where they blindfolded the husband raped her for around three hours.

The alleged rapists videoed them the whole thing and threatened them not to disclose this. -UNB











