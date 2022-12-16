Mohiuddin Chowdhury, beacon of our conscience: Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury



Former Information Adviser to Prime Minister and Editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaking at the 5th death anniversary of the former Mayor of Chattogram, ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury at a commemoration meeting held at the Victory Stage of Kazir Dewri in the Port City on Thursday. photo: observer

Speaking as the chief guest former Information Advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said 'ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury is the beacon of our conscience. He was a brave and visionary leader of time and the dreamer of Karnaphuli Tunnel."

He said, "Mohiuddin Chowdhury was an uncompromising politician in difficult times. He established Modern Press Club in Chattogram and always stood by journalists in difficult times.'

Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP, Chairman of Victory fair Parishad and Deputy Minister of Education chaired the meeting and presented the keynote speech.

Chattogram South Awami League district president Moshlem Uddin Ahmed, MP, said, 'Liberation war victory fair launched by Mohiuddin Chowdhury has been replicated from Teknaf to Tetulia.'

Nawfel said, 'My father Mohiuddin Chowdhury spent his life to protect the interests of Chattogram for which he never accepted any leadership position in Awami League's central committee."

"He protected Chattogram, Chattogram Port and the Karnaphuli River from evil forces", said Nawfel.

Paltu Lal Saha and M R Azim moderated the discussions.

Chattogram Metropolitan AL leader Khorshedul Alam Sujan, Dean of Commerce Faculty of Chittagong University Prof Helal Uddin Nizami, former President of Chattogram Press Club Abu Sufian, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, AL leaders Mohiuddin Bachchu, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, Advocate Zia Uddin, labor leader Abul Hossain Abu, former student leader Abhijit Dhar Bappi, Jubo League leader Ashab Rasul Chowdhury Jahed, Chattogram Metropolitan Secchasevak League President Debashish Pal Debu, General Secretary Azizur Rahman Aziz, former Chhatra League secretary Nurul Azim Roni, Arshadul Alam Bachchu, city Chhatra League leader Zakaria Dastgir spoke among others.













CHATTOGRAM, Dec 15: Tributes were paid to former Mayor of Chattogram ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury at a memorial meeting held on Victory Stage at Kazirdewri in the port on Thursday to mark his 5th death anniversary.Speaking as the chief guest former Information Advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said 'ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury is the beacon of our conscience. He was a brave and visionary leader of time and the dreamer of Karnaphuli Tunnel."He said, "Mohiuddin Chowdhury was an uncompromising politician in difficult times. He established Modern Press Club in Chattogram and always stood by journalists in difficult times.'Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP, Chairman of Victory fair Parishad and Deputy Minister of Education chaired the meeting and presented the keynote speech.Chattogram South Awami League district president Moshlem Uddin Ahmed, MP, said, 'Liberation war victory fair launched by Mohiuddin Chowdhury has been replicated from Teknaf to Tetulia.'Nawfel said, 'My father Mohiuddin Chowdhury spent his life to protect the interests of Chattogram for which he never accepted any leadership position in Awami League's central committee.""He protected Chattogram, Chattogram Port and the Karnaphuli River from evil forces", said Nawfel.Paltu Lal Saha and M R Azim moderated the discussions.Chattogram Metropolitan AL leader Khorshedul Alam Sujan, Dean of Commerce Faculty of Chittagong University Prof Helal Uddin Nizami, former President of Chattogram Press Club Abu Sufian, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, AL leaders Mohiuddin Bachchu, Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar, Advocate Zia Uddin, labor leader Abul Hossain Abu, former student leader Abhijit Dhar Bappi, Jubo League leader Ashab Rasul Chowdhury Jahed, Chattogram Metropolitan Secchasevak League President Debashish Pal Debu, General Secretary Azizur Rahman Aziz, former Chhatra League secretary Nurul Azim Roni, Arshadul Alam Bachchu, city Chhatra League leader Zakaria Dastgir spoke among others.