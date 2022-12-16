Glorifying the brightest moment of our history

Video
Editorial

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Today marks the 51 years of our coming into being as a sovereign nation in the world map. On this day in 1971, our dream for independence finally saw the light for immeasurable loss of lives and bloodshed following an armed struggle of nine months. With the crack of today's dawn, while the nation is all set to celebrate an auspicious moment, the new generation will gain spirit from the victory over oppression, victory of unity against aggressors.

We believe the enormous contribution of our three million lives will be recognized only then, when democracy will stand tall and economic liberation of people through eliminating poverty and discrimination will be achieved. The underlying essence of this victory will be meaningless if we fail to materialize the dream and aspirations of Bangabandhu who envisioned a Bangladesh where democracy, equality, human dignity and social justice would co-exist.

This year, we are marking the most shining moment of our history at a time when we are grappling to turn around against all odds stemmed from an all devouring global fallout of Russia-Ukraine War just on the heel of Covid-19 pandemic. We believe, now is the best time to apply the lessons we learnt on the way of victory to the war of liberation.

It is also a day for acknowledging the help and sacrifices of the friendly countries, since without their assistance victory would have been much longer to achieve.

Certainly, we have many things to be proud of. Even amid this unprecedented time we have proved that our country has immense potential.

Furthermore, we have become a role model of development as many of the mega development projects like Padma Bridge, Rampal Power plant, Matarbari port; Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Metro rail, Elevated Expressway; Mass and bus Rapid Transit etc are in pipeline. Completion of a landmark project like Padma Bridge with local resource in the face of national and international challenges rightly carries a message to the world of our commitment and capability as a nation.
Most importantly, we have achieved self-sufficiency in food while ironically we had once been taunted as a 'bottomless basket'.

However, on this auspicious occasion we should vow that we must continue fighting all evils for our future victories. To fulfil the dreams of the martyrs of 1971 and those of our own - we must remain persistent in our efforts and resolute in the face of the many challenges that are presently at hand - and of those to come. We must remember that it is our test for patriotism and we must uphold the spirit of the martyrs.

Finally, we share this jubilant moment with all our valued readers.



