Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:15 PM
Letter To the Editor

Health risks of junk food

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir

Through your esteemed daily I would like to draw attention of authority concerned the bad effects of road-side foods on health in our big cities that has put the lives of urban people in possible risks.

The roadside foods are very unhygienic. We find many food stalls, especially makeshift stalls and roaming vendors selling cut fruits and junk foods. These type of stalls are mushrooming near the schools and colleges. Cheap and tasty junk foods always attract everyone. But they are actually bad for health. Sometimes chemical-rich foods and even rotten animal foods are also served as per news broken in different times. These foods are dangerous and poisonous to health. It may lead to permanent impact on stomach, lever and other organs. The problem is increasing day by day. Most worryingly, the use of impure and contaminated water, especially in the capital in these food is an added concern.

I would therefore, on behalf of the citizens of the country request the authorities and policy makers and common people to leave no stone unturned to create awareness among all on immediate basis without any further delay so that health always stays first priority above all.

Arifuzzaman Khan
Old  Dhaka



Health risks of junk food
