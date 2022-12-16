Freedom, democracy and development

The history of Bangladesh's birth was not smooth at all. Our freedom has been achieved through movement and bloodshed. Under the constant leadership of Bangabandhu and the participation of ordinary people, the country became independent. Has the true purpose of our desired freedom been fulfilled in the 52 years of independence?



There is an inseparable link between democracy and development. The development of a country means the economic, political, social and cultural development of that country. Democracy serves as one of the lifeblood for the overall development of a country. The people of Bangladesh believe in democracy and Pakistan showed disrespect for their democratic rights which resulted in the creation of an independent state called Bangladesh.



Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of a strong democratic state. But after 1975, democracy was buried in the history of Bangladesh for a long time. After the fall of the dictatorship in 1990, democracy in Bangladesh began with participatory elections. After the fall of dictatorship, the people have the opportunities to express their views freely, which is one of the beauties of democracy. An electoral culture was formed with the participation of many parties through movement and struggle on the soil of Bangladesh. However, complete recovery from electoral violence has not yet been achieved. The present government has many tremendous achievements but the recent electoral violence has overshadowed this bright image of the government to some extent. Today Bangladesh is considered as a role model of development. Bangladesh is moving forward with many positive changes and will be included in the list of developed countries within few years. But to accelerate this positive change, it is necessary to eradicate corruption and control electoral violence. Political competition is essential in a democracy and this contest needs to be constitutional, peaceful and non-violent. If democracy moves forward in a constitutional manner, it will bring a lot of good for the country. The constitution is the supreme law of a country. According to the constitution of Bangladesh, Bangladesh is a democratic state and the people are the source of all power here. Free and fair election system, control of corruption, good governance, strong civil society, and independent judiciary, freedom of speech and freedom of the press are considered pre-requisite features for true democracy.



There is a strong link between democracy and development. In the last few years, Bangladesh has achieved unimaginable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The wheel of the economy has become much more dynamic under her leadership. Padma Bridge, Nuclear power project, Bangabandhu satellite, Metrorail, Expressway, Karnafuli Tunnel have taken Bangladesh to great heights. Over the past decade, a large number of new roads, bridges, flyovers have been built and at the same time many roads have been renovated. Upgradation of Dhaka-Chittagong highway and Dhaka-Mymensingh highway to four lanes is undoubtedly a landmark step in communication. Jump of education rate, abridgment of poverty rate, improvement the quality of life, delivering electricity to every house etc are the parts of the government's unprecedented success. On the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, the great success of Bangladesh is being noticed in various sectors. Bangladesh has already received the final recommendation of the United Nations for the transition from a least developed country to a developing country. This is a big milestone and a landmark event for Bangladesh. Bangladesh is in the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and becoming an upper middle income country and becoming a developed country by 2041.



Development does not mean just infrastructural development. In addition to infrastructural development, it refers to more other development such as development of culture, development of human rights, development of corruption- free administration and politics, development of fair and peaceful electoral system, development of transparency and accountability. Democracy is an ongoing process that never comes to fruition overnight. The democratic system of a country has to go through various adversities. The age of democracy in Bangladesh is only 30 years. We may not get what we were supposed to get in this 30 years, but we cannot say for sure that we won't get it in the future. There seems to be no lack of interest from the top echelons of government for the transition to real democracy. Overall development is closely linked to the development of human rights and the reduction of inequality, so civil rights and good governance must be ensured. Bangladesh needs to pay more attention to free trade and more focus on tax collection and foreign investment. Bangladesh needs to pay attention on other issues such as the implementation of the Eighth Five Year Plan, the Climate Action Plan and the implementation of the SDG Agenda announced by the United Nations.



However, from 1975 to 1991, Bangladesh was under authoritarian role and the democratic process has been blocked by various amendments of the constitution. As citizens of Bangladesh, we desire development and democracy simultaneously. If democracy and development can move forward in parallel then Bangladesh will be a great example a developed democratic state in the world. In order to give the gift of real development, democratic leadership, accountability, transparency, good governance and reflection of public aspirations are undeniable.



The path of perfect democracy is not smooth. Geographical location, culture, philosophy, tradition, ideal, political honesty, role of people, fair journalism, transparency and accountability of a country keep the smooth journey of democracy. Everyone believes that the dream of a true democratic state that Bangabandhu dreamed of will be fulfilled by his worthy daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the people of Bangladesh will get a truly prosperous and democratic country. Everyone dreams that Bangladesh will achieve more unprecedented development in the index of democracy.

The writer is a poet & columnist













