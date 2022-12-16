

16th December, stands tall in red and green

We have gone through many ups and downs for 51 long years. Bangladesh has transitioned from a least developed country to a developing country. The United Nations Committee on Economic and Social Development Policy officially declared Bangladesh qualified to transition to a developing country. This has been possible due to the courageous and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



December 16 is an unforgettable day of bravery and heroism. This day reminds the nation of pools of blood, corpses, wars, and thus the great freedom was achieved. On that day, the joy of victory spread in the lives of all the lost Bangladeshis.



The weapon with which the barbaric Pakistani army killed three million Bangladeshis for 9 months, and took away the dignity of two lakh mothers and sisters put that weapon down at their feet, and surrendered to the fighting Bangladeshis with immense frustration and humiliation.



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman successfully led the struggle for the establishment of an independent state and the socio-economic and political rights of the people of this country. He inspired millions of people with the spells of freedom. He was accompanied by a group of political leaders with the same goal. The brave soldiers of the then East Bengal Regiment came forward to conduct the Great War of Liberation. People of different classes and professions took part in the war.



The verdict of the trial of the top killers of 1971 has been executed. Besides, there is a demand to ban the organization of war criminals and communal politics. The nation will celebrate the day today with a different feeling.



The main aspiration of independence was freedom from all forms of subjugation and the establishment of democracy, justice, and equality in society. In order to ensure the basic needs and human rights of all citizens, nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secularism were adopted as the basic principles in the Constitution of 1972. But it is a matter of great regret that we could not stand there. One-party rule or military rule has repeatedly hampered our progress. We have not been able to integrate the parliamentary system established after the mass upsurge of the 1990s. Although we have come a long way in socioeconomic indicators including agriculture, education, and health, we have failed to achieve political stability.



Present government has maintained the continuity of development. Padma Bridge, is visible in front of the entire nation. But there are many works that remain behind the eyes of the people whose benefits people are getting. People do not know the reason for this opportunity properly, nor do they try to know.



One such area is the health sector. The average life expectancy of people has increased to about 73 years. The maternal mortality rate has decreased, and the infant mortality rate has decreased. Everyone in the national and international arena recognizes that this achievement is commendable with limited resources and a huge population.



Ensuring healthcare for this huge population is not easy at all. Many people compare our medical system with the medical system abroad. They do not keep in mind our country's population and financial capacity; Doctor-patient and doctor-nurse proportion rate. One of the steps in the health sector of the present government is the establishment of Community Clinics. After coming to power for the first time in 1996, the Sheik Hasina government took up this Community Clinic Project, and about ten thousand clinics were set up.



At present, there are about 18,500 Community Clinics in the country; a wide range of healthcare activities is being conducted across the country through Community Clinics. According to various online surveys and BBS data, more than 90 percent of the customers of the Community Clinics expressed satisfaction with their services and facilities. In addition to increasing the number of beds in Upazila and district-level hospitals, facilities have been increased. Various specialized institutes and hospitals including heart, kidney, liver, cancer, neuro, eye, burn, ENT have been established, and nursing institutes have been established to meet the needs of nurses. Work is underway to set up at least one medical college and hospital in each district.



Bangladesh is already a middle-income country and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead to developed and prosperous country by 2041.



Long-term planning, including achieving MDGs, preparation for the implementation of SDGs, education, health, gender equality, comprehensive development in agriculture, reduction of the poverty line, increase in average life expectancy, export-oriented industrialization, and creation of special economic zones, garment industry, pharmaceutical industry and the increase in various economic indicators, including the increase in export earnings is the result of the vision and hard work of current government.



What we need to do now is to rise to the occasion irrespective of party affiliations, unitedly build a developed, happy and prosperous Bangladesh for the next generation, which will be the only way to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a Sonar Bangla.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice - Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University











