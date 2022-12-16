Ensuring clean water to coastal people stressed

SATKHIRA, Dec 14: Water march and human chain programmes were held in the district on Tuesday laying emphasis on ensuring water rights to people in coastal areas.

Speakers of these events demanded ensuring, universal, equitable and sustainable access to clean water for the coastal communities. They also stressed the need for increased government allocation and investment.

On the occasion of International Human Rights Day-2022, Participatory Research and Action Network- Pran, Leders, ActionAid- Bangladesh, Upazila Youth Forum and Sido organized the programmes under the theme 'Water rights are human rights, ensure water rights of all coastal people' in front of Shyamnagar Upazila Press Club.

President of Upazila Climate Advisory Forum Freedom Fighter Master Nazrul Islam presided over the event.

Shyamnagar Upazila Press Club Vice-President Md Mostafa Kamal, General Secretary Zahid Sumon, Munshiganj Union Jalbazu Sahansheel Forum President Dhananjay Kumar Mistry, Shyamnagar Upazila Online Press Club President Maruf Hossain Milan, journalists Md Belal Hossain and Md Abu Saeed, ActionAid Shyamnagar Upazila Manager Moslem Uddin Lashkar, and Pipilika Youth Team's Education Affairs Secretary Umme Humaira were present at the event.

The whole programme was conducted by Shyamnagar Upazila Youth Forum President Md Mominur Rahman.

Speakers said, the right to water is an integral part of human rights; if the water rights of the coastal communities are not protected, other basic human rights will also be undermined; water crisis in the coastal region is not new; and freshwater scarcity is one of the most important coastal risks.

Water rights of coastal communities are particularly threatened due to climate change. Due to the increase in sea level, the salinity is increasing, and, because of decrease in the underground water level, many deep tube-wells are not getting water, they maintained.

Speakers further said, people of coastal areas are suffering from different problems due to shortage of fresh water; many people are suffering from high blood pressure due to the use of salt water in daily activities including cooking and drinking; various risks are increasing for pregnant women including convulsions, uterine problems; extra labour hours are spent in fetching water from far away; many are becoming victims of oppression; the economic pressure on families is increasing while buying water; with the onset of winter, the water crisis is intensifying.

