Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:14 PM
Home Countryside

2 brothers drown in Jhenidah

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

JHENADAH, Dec 15: Two brothers drowned in a pond at Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were Kafin Munsi, 8, and Safin Munsi, 6, sons of Shipon Munsi, residents of Kushabaria Village.
It was learnt that the children slipped into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank.
Family members rescued them and took them to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctors.
Officer-in-Charge of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the matter.


