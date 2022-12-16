‘BD achieves remarkable success in Technology’



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, spoke as the chief guest at a function organized in Pirojpur Town on the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week on Thursday. photo: observer

While addressing a closing and prize-giving function as the chief guest on Thursday noon, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, came up with the remark.

This achievement have been possible for the visionary leadership of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina and her Adviser Sajib Wazed Joy. The dream has become true, he added.

The government is actively thinking to ensure cashless transaction and full automation in respect of public services, he further said.

The function was held in Sadar Upazila auditorium in the town. It was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman. .

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba), Upazila Nirbahi Officer Morium Jahan, Vice-Chairman Byojed Hossain, and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Farida Yeasmin, spoke.

Among others, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farjana Akhter was also present at the function.

On the occasion of the 44th National Science and Technology Week, a day-long science fair, science Olympiad, and science-based speech contest were organized by Sadar Upazila administration.

Crests and certificates were distributed among winners of three colleges, Aftab Uddin College (first), Tejdaskhati College (second) and Technical Training Centre (third). Two schools and one Madrasha also won prizes under individual category students. They also received crests and certificates from the chief guest.











