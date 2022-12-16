Video
Home Countryside

 Youth killed in road mishap in Kishoreganj

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 15: A youth was killed in a road accident in the Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The accident took place on the Kishoreganj-Mymensingh highway in Jamtola area of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Farid Beg, 35, son of Bashir Beg of Gaital Village. He was disabled.
Local sources said, while he was going to brick field from his house in the afternoon, a motorcycle hit him in front of Jamtala Masterbari. In a serious condition, he was taken to Kishoreganj 25-Bed General Hospital. Later on, he was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment where he died.
Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model Police Station Mohammad Doud confirmed the matter.


