Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Khulna freed Dec 17

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 15:  December 17 is a red letter day for Khulna people as Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to the allied forces comprising freedom fighters (FFs) and Indian armed forces on this day in 1971, a day after liberation of the rest of the country.
'News over the radio (Bangladesh Betar) on December 16 that the Pakistani army surrendered everywhere in the country except Khulna made our blood boil. We are determined to free Khulna as soon as possible," said Sheikh Quamruzzaman Tuku, chief of Khulna unit Muzib Bahini, now chairman of Bagerhat District Council.
Between December 11 and 16, FFs had captured most of the camps of Pakistani army and their local collaborators like Razakars, Al Badars and Al Shams in the areas surrounding Khulna City.
Camps included Gallamary Radio Station, Khulna Lions School, PMG Colony, Khulna Shipyard, Number 7 Jetty Ghat area, Tootpara and Boyra Fire Brigade Stations, Wapda Building, Goalpara Power Plant at Khalishpur, Bhasany Biddyapith, Hotel Asaiana, Hotel Shaheen, Khulna Circuit House, and some places of Goalkhali, Daulatpur, Khalishpur and Shiromony areas in Khulna.
On December 17, FFs started operation in Khulna City through different points including Rupsha Ghat area via Senerhat Rajapur, Crescent Jute Mills, Khulna Lions School, Mongla and Batiaghata.
Two major battles were won on the day, one in Shiromony area and another in Khulna Shipyard area.
Pakistani forces were fighting for the last two days, armed with several militaries of artillery, infantry and armoured divisions including six trucks, in Shiromony area.
In the morning, the battle grew fierce, said FF S M Rezwan. The occupation forces used modern weapons including anti-aircraft machine guns, mortars and rocket launchers. Soon the Pakistani forces were defeated. A total of 200 Pakistani soldiers surrendered with their weapons while their local collaborators fled.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensuring clean water to coastal people stressed
Coastal people formed a human chain in Satkhira on Wednesday
2 brothers drown in Jhenidah
‘BD achieves remarkable success in Technology’
 Youth killed in road mishap in Kishoreganj
Khulna freed Dec 17
An annual prize-giving ceremony and a farewell reception
Minor drowns in Habiganj


Latest News
2 kidnapped boys rescued, 4 held
Victory Day celebrated
NASA set to launch first global water survey satellite
Bangladesh logs 16 more Covid cases
UK keen to take trained nurses from Bangladesh
Bangladesh plans USD 2.6 billion LNG import build-out
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Fire outside France's Lyon kills 10, including five children
Most Read News
Fire at shoe warehouse in Old Dhaka under control
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Daisy new president, Lily general secretary of Jubo Mohila League
Land owners to get smart cards: Minister
One held with arms and Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services resume after 4 hrs
Victory Day: Indian 1971 veteran unveils prelude to surrender negotiation
US announces resettlement initiative for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
By-polls schedule to BNP's vacant seats Sunday: EC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft