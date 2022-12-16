Khulna freed Dec 17

KHULNA, Dec 15: December 17 is a red letter day for Khulna people as Pakistani occupation forces surrendered to the allied forces comprising freedom fighters (FFs) and Indian armed forces on this day in 1971, a day after liberation of the rest of the country.

'News over the radio (Bangladesh Betar) on December 16 that the Pakistani army surrendered everywhere in the country except Khulna made our blood boil. We are determined to free Khulna as soon as possible," said Sheikh Quamruzzaman Tuku, chief of Khulna unit Muzib Bahini, now chairman of Bagerhat District Council.

Between December 11 and 16, FFs had captured most of the camps of Pakistani army and their local collaborators like Razakars, Al Badars and Al Shams in the areas surrounding Khulna City.

Camps included Gallamary Radio Station, Khulna Lions School, PMG Colony, Khulna Shipyard, Number 7 Jetty Ghat area, Tootpara and Boyra Fire Brigade Stations, Wapda Building, Goalpara Power Plant at Khalishpur, Bhasany Biddyapith, Hotel Asaiana, Hotel Shaheen, Khulna Circuit House, and some places of Goalkhali, Daulatpur, Khalishpur and Shiromony areas in Khulna.

On December 17, FFs started operation in Khulna City through different points including Rupsha Ghat area via Senerhat Rajapur, Crescent Jute Mills, Khulna Lions School, Mongla and Batiaghata.

Two major battles were won on the day, one in Shiromony area and another in Khulna Shipyard area.

Pakistani forces were fighting for the last two days, armed with several militaries of artillery, infantry and armoured divisions including six trucks, in Shiromony area.

In the morning, the battle grew fierce, said FF S M Rezwan. The occupation forces used modern weapons including anti-aircraft machine guns, mortars and rocket launchers. Soon the Pakistani forces were defeated. A total of 200 Pakistani soldiers surrendered with their weapons while their local collaborators fled.











