An annual prize-giving ceremony and a farewell reception to the outgoing fifth grade students of Shaheed Titumir Academy in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati District was held on Thursday. The function was presided over by Principal of the academy Professor Muhammad Harun Ur Rashid, and Head Teacher of Kaptai High School Md Mozamel Hossain attended the function as chief guest. photo: observer