Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:14 PM
Home Countryside

Minor drowns in Habiganj

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Dec 15:     A six-year old girl child drowned in a pond in  Mokrompur Village in Baniachong Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shamima Aktar, daughter of Md Faruqu Mian of the        village.
Locals and family sources said, in the morning while playing on their house premises, Shamima suddenly fell down into the nearby pond and drowned. Later on, his relatives lifted her in an unconscious condition from the pond, and took her to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared her dead.


