Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:14 PM
Home Countryside

Livestock sector likely to face crisis in S region

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Dec 15:  Jeopardy is set to hit livestock resources in the southern (S) region due to increased feed price and manpower crisis.  
Southern region is self-sufficient with milk, egg and meat.
 Yearly production of milk is about eight lakh metric tons (mt), egg 14 crore mt, and meat seven lakh mt in the region.
But half of the approved posts of manpower of the Department of Livestock Resources (DoLS) is lying vacant.
According to DoLS sources, all development activities relating to livestock are already facing jeopardy in 42 upazilas of six    districts.  
The demand of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha has been meet locally in the region for the last five years.
Even there is no DolS official in six upazilas of Bhola and Jhalakathi districts. Two posts of deputy chief epidemiologist and deputy director (public health) of the region are vacant.
In six districts, one district DoLS official post, additional district post in four districts, and training officials in three ones are lying vacant.
A total of 21 veterinary official posts are vacant in 21 upazilas of the total 42.
With the limited manpower, the DoLS is providing veterinary services to 32.80 lakh cows, 2.40 lakh buffalos, 11.67 lakh goats, and 1.04 lakh sheep. Besides, there are  2 crore 7 lakh and 17,000 hens, about 84 lakh ducks, about 14.5 lakh pigeons and over 1.29 lakh other animals.
At present, there are about 1,300 private dairy farms in six districts having 8,000 cow, 403 goat farms having about 10,000 goats, and 51 sheep farms having 1,500 sheep.
Livestock resources suffered serious setback due to natural disasters including cyclones.
A livestock workshop was held in Barishal in November last year. It was jointly organized by DoLS and FAO. It stressed the need for modernizing the sector by addressing the manpower  crisis.  
The workshop termed LDDP (livestock and dairy development project)  as a landmark step.
Under this project, procedure group forming was discussed involving farms in order to create entrepreneurs.
As the chief guest  DoLS' Director General Dr. Manzur Ahmed Shahzada said, the government is working to improve living condition of village people.
If grassroots people can be skilled, the nation will go ahead, he added.
There is a target to form 5,500 procedure groups under the dairy development projects in 61 districts, with 3,334 milky cows, 666 fattening cows, goat and sheep 500, local hens 1,000.
Each procedure group included 1.65 lakh families.


