Nepal, India to hold joint military training exercise

KATHMANDU, Dec 15: India and Nepal will hold the 16th edition of the joint military training exercise 'Surya Kiran' from Friday to cement the friendship between the two armies.

A team from the Indian Army arrived in Nepal on Wednesday to participate in military exercises to take place at Saljhandi in Rupandehi near the Nepal-India border.

"Indian Army troops arrived today in Saljhandi, Nepal for the 16th Joint India-Nepal Military Ex #SURYAKIRAN. The exercises are a paragon for the exchange of professional experience & cementing the friendship between two armies," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu tweeted on Wednesday.

The 15th edition of the joint exercise was held in Pithoragarh in which 650 soldiers from both sides participated. Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited Nepal in September. -PTI











