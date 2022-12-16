Uttara FC blank Dhaka Rangers 3-0 in Women's Football

Uttara Football Club blanked Dhaka Rangers by 3-0 goals in a match of the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League on Thursday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the proceeding, Saida scored a brace in the 5th and 56th minutes while she was well supported by Salina who netted a lone goal in the 13th minute for Uttara FC.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Barisal Football Academy registered an emphatic 4-0 goal victory over old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club also held at the same venue.

In the day's match, Sinha scored a brace in the 44th and 45+1st minutes while she was well supported by Ela and Dipa who netted a lone goal apiece in the 35th and 84th minutes

respectively for the

winning side. -BSS







