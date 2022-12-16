Video
Victory Day cricket team announced

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the teams for the Victory Day cricket match to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Friday). The match starts at 10 am.
The traditional cricket match was first organized in 1972 in memory of the Liberation War martyrs Shaheed Abdul Halim Chowdhury Jewel and Shaheed Mushtaque Ahmed.
The match will be held in T20 format and current players were included in both of the squads.
Shaheed Jewel was an attacking right-handed opening batsman for Azad Boys Club and he was one of the first active cricketers of erstwhile East Pakistan to take up arms and join the fight for freedom. After a heroic nine months on the battlefields he was captured by the Pakistani army towards the end of the war and was killed days before Bangladesh became independent.
On the other hand, a devout cricket organiser Shaheed Mushtaque was an inspirational official of Azad Boys Club. On the blood-splattered night of March 25, 1971 Mushtaque was shot dead by the occupation force near his beloved club, which was at that time situated at Dhaka's Gulistan.    -BSS


