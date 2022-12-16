Soybean oil price cut by Tk 5 per litre from Sunday

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 5 per litre effective from Sunday (December 18), according to a Commerce Ministry circular issued on Thursday.

It said that the decision was taken unanimously in a meeting held in the Ministry on Monday last to analyse the imports, stocks and prices of daily essentials. According to the circular, a one-litre bottle of soybean oil will be sold at Tk 187 instead of Tk 192 in the new rate. Besides, the price of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has dropped to Tk 906 from Tk 925.

The price of loose oil was reduced to Tk 167 per litre from Tk 172 and palm oil Tk 117 per litre down from Tk 121. According to the Ministry officials, the decision of reducing edible oil price was taken considering the fall in the international market price.