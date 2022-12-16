Date of by-polls tomorrow, says EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said on Thursday, "The by poll-elections schedule to the vacant parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the resignation of the BNP lawmakers will announce on Sunday."

Speaking to the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission building he said, "We have a meeting on Sunday. Along with other election related planning we will discuss about the by-polls there. I hope, the date of the by-polls will be announced at the meeting."

"Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in the polls. The issue of installing CCTV cameras at polling centres will also be discussed at the meeting," he added.









