Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:11 PM
BD for ending wage discriminations for its workers abroad

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Mohosinul Karim

Due to wage discriminations for Bangladeshi workers in employing countries, Bangladesh is planning to accept demand letters from employers spelling out minimum wages for Bangladeshi migrants.
"The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry is working to prepare a demand letter spelling out minimum wages for each  destination country for Bangladeshi workers. The ministry is assessing the issue. We will receive  demand letters from the employers ensuring minimum wages," Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad told reporters on Wednesday after attending a seminar at  a city hotel.
The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry in association with the European Union (EU), the International Orgnaisation for Migration (IOM) and BRAC organised the seminar on  'Prottasha: Hope of Migrants' and photography exhibition.
Among others, Expatriates' Welfare Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Dr Bernd Spanier, IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Abdusattor Esoev, IOM Senior Policy Advisor Shahidul Haque, BMET Director General Md Shahidul Alam, BRAC Director (Education, Skill and migration) Safi Rahman Khan and BRAC Head of Migration Programme Shariful Hasan also spoke.
Regarding the government initiative to ensure proper wages for the migrants, Imran Ahed said, "In Saudi Arabia, our workers get 800 riyals while workers of other countries get 1,000 to 1,200 riyals. It's discrimination for the Bangladeshi workers. However, to earn more, improvement of skill is necessary and it is a big responsibility."
Regarding the higher cost of immigration, he said, "Immigration is not a one-way process. It happens with involvement of two sides. We have limitations as a worker-sending country."
Asked 'whether the government is being forced to accept additional immigration costs', Imran said, "We have to adapt to the system of that country. In the meantime, we are keeping close watch to ensure that no injustice is done to Bangladeshi migrants."
About Malaysian market, he said, "According to our memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia, the cost is about Tk80,000. But I hear that the agencies are charging Tk2 to 3 lakh."
Imran said, action will be taken against the agencies and medical centres that conduct false medical tests and charge higher fees from the  migrants opting to work in Malaysia. "Their licences will be cancelled once we get the proof," he said.
Imran said at the end of this year, about 11 lakh Bangladeshis would go to work abroad.
"However, I'm not satisfied with the number. When things start going well with Malaysia, the number will exceed 15 to 16 lakh," he said.
Discussions took place at the seminar on lessons learnt and ways to improve migration governance, sustainable reintegration and raising awareness in Bangladesh.
A photography exhibition on bringing together a range of migration-related stories to help understand the complex experience and contextualise some of the opportunities and challenges of migration in Bangladesh  was also held as part of the seminar.


BD for ending wage discriminations for its workers abroad
