PM to open metro rail on Dec 28

After completing all the works, the country's first Metrorail is ready to launch. On December 28, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-desired rail service in Dhaka city.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), said this on Thursday evening at a preparatory meeting of the Reception Sub-committee of the party's 22nd National Council. The meeting of the sub-committee was held at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said, "On December 28, the Hon'ble Prime Minister will inaugurate the Diabari to Agargaon section of the Metrorail."

The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "Let them (BNP-Jamaat) criticize, we will respond with action."

Regarding BNP's December 10 mass rally, he said, "They did not go to Suhrawardy Udyan, which is full of memories of independence, but went to the cattle market (Golap Bagh field). All their dreams have been blown away like camphor."

Earlier on December 12, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director (MD) MAN Siddique said that the Metrorail will be inaugurated at the end of December this year. So the Metrorail will be fully ready for inauguration by the third week of this month.











