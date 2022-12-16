Video
Seminar on sustainable banking policies, products held

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

A half day long seminar was held virtually through the zoom app at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) on Thursday, says a press release.
 Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present in the seminar as the chief guest. Dr. Ashraf Al Mamun, Associate Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of BIBM delivered welcome address. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM chaired the programme.
A paper "Impact of Sustainable Banking Policies and Products in Bangladesh" was presented in the program by Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor (Selection Grade) of BIBM. Other members of the research team were Md. Nehal Ahmed, Professor (Selection Grade) & Director (DSBM) of BIBM; Ms. Rexona Yesmin, Assistant Professor of BIBM;  Amitabh Chakrabarty,  Additional Director (SFD) of  Bangladesh Bank and Rabeya Khandkar, Additional Director (SFD) of  Bangladesh Bank.
Dr. Barkat-e-Khuda, Dr. Muzaffer Ahmad Chair Professor of BIBM & Former  Professor of Dhaka University;  Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, Supernumerary Professor of BIBM and  Md. Arfan Ali, Former President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Limited made comments as designated discussants.



