Power Division Secretary and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) Chairman Md Habibur Rahman speaking as the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Digital Services Showcasing, marking the Digital Bangladesh Day-2022 at Biddyut Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday. Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Satya Prashad Majumder was also present at the programme. DPDC Managing Director Engr Bikash Dewan presided over the function.