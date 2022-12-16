

PM handing over Digital Bangladesh Award 2022











Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handing over "Digital Bangladesh Award 2022" to Syeda Ambareen Reza, Co-founder and MD and Zubair B A Siddiky, Co-founder and CEO of foodpanda Bangladesh while Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (2nd from left) looks on at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka, on December 12 last. Foodpanda was awarded in the institutional category for its contribution in facilitating the digital transformation of the country and enabling income opportunities for thousands of youths.