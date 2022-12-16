Leather goods exporters can now claim for discounts

Leather goods exporters now can claim for discount through applications to Bangladesh Bank according to a government decision.

In this regard Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Foreign Exchange Policy Department has issued a circular on Thursday saying that from now along garments accessories the central bank will accepts applications from leather goods exporters against their claim for discount.

For this the authorized dealers may submit applications for discount claims against such exports to Discount Committee through Foreign Exchange Policy Department at Bangladesh Bank, head office in compliance with usual formalities and procedures.

In view of the decision, Leather goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) will be co-opted as member of the committee.

The export bill discount claim is that exporters can get immediate cash from authorized dealers against their export proceeds with a discount. In this arrangement ADs arrange fund against the discounting of usance bills in foreign exchange from their own OBUs/correspondent banks, financial institutions abroad or international financing institutions.

In this process expenses of the customers for discounting bills shall not exceed 6 per cent (all in cost) including all types of commissions/charges/fees/interests, the circular said.











