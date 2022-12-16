Samsung shows final FIFA WC match in Dhaka on Sunday

Amplifying the countrywide football craze, Samsung is facilitating a grand "Football Fan Fest" this season as the platinum sponsor.

Organized by Triple Time Communications, the Football Fan Fest will be held at Mohammadpur Physical Institute Field on Sunday, December 18 - the final match day of the World Cup - enabling football fans to watch the game on a bigger screen, together.

Making this fest even more exciting for the fans, top five winners of the Galaxy Goal Challenge every day will win free tickets to this magnificent event, says a press release.

And there is more! The grand festivities of this event will be amped up by a concert, featuring bands like Aurthohin, Nemesis, Bay of Bengal, and more.

Footballer Jamal Bhuiyan will also make an appearance for the sports fans at the fest. Besides, visitors have the exclusive opportunity to meet some of their favorite sports persons. And Samsung is taking the excitement a notch higher by providing free tickets to this one-of-a-kind event!

For fans to win free tickets, they would have to post their Galaxy Goal Challenge "Gol" scores on the Fan Fest Facebook page (www.facebook.com/tripletimebd). The top five winners everyday will win these tickets.

Moreover, users of Samsung mobile phones can avail a fast-track entry into the event, skipping the queue!

Samsung has recently launched the contest "Galaxy Goal Challenge" where users can score as many goals as they can for exciting prizes at the end of every week. The objective is to draw a perfect "Gol", and points will then be accumulated based on the best drawn circle by each player. Players must also aim for drawing the best circle within the quickest possible time and keeping the number of attempts minimum for better chances at winning.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh said, "This Football Fan Fest is an amazing opportunity for football fans across the country to come together and celebrate the conclusion of the football World Cup on a high note. Samsung comes in to make it even more exciting with the Goal Challenge, enabling fans to feel the thrill of the field, right on their smartphones".









