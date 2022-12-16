

BSTI awards ISO certificate to 18 organisations

BSTI Director General Abdus Sattar handed over the certificates among the representatives of the awardees at an event held at its headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

Among the 18 organisations, seven received the certificate for their quality management systems. Besides, certificates of 11 institutions have been renewed. These institutions have got ISO in 20 categories.

Those who got new certificates: Agro Fruits and Vegetables Limited, OFS Cables Limited, JMI Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, Metal Industries Limited, Baral Chemicals Limited, Universal Medical College and Hospital Limited and Khadija Plastic Industries Limited.

Those who were renewed: Haque Food Industries Limited, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited, BD Foods Limited, Rigs Herbs SIMEX Chemicals Limited, Igloo Foods Limited, Chemito International Limited, Dream Mushroom Center, Amber Board Mills Limited, Nita Company Limited and Allegro Suites Limited.













