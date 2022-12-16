Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 December, 2022, 7:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt borrows to pay interest on sliding saving certificate sales

Published : Friday, 16 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

The government is borrowing from banks to pay interest on previously sold   saving certificate from customers amid a decline in sale of the saving bonds due to rising cost of living, according to an official document.
According to updated data of the National Savings Directorate, the net sales of savings certificates in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 have been negative at Tk 632.59 crore.
With the amount of savings tools sold in the four months, it was not possible to pay the interest-principal of the savings certificates invested earlier by customers. On the contrary, Tk632.59 crore has been repaid by the government from its treasury or by borrowing from the banking system.
With the reduction in interest rates and various austerities, the sale of savings certificates has come down to rock bottom. Because of that, the government cannot take any loans from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses.
On the other hand, the interest and principal of saving certificates which was sold earlier have to be paid by borrowing from banks.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on sustainable banking policies, products held
Power Division Secretary and Dhaka Power Distribution Company
PM handing over Digital Bangladesh Award 2022
Leather goods exporters can now claim for discounts
Samsung shows final FIFA WC match in Dhaka on Sunday
BSTI awards ISO certificate to 18 organisations
Tipu Munshi opens RFL bicycle factory in Rangpur
Banks' foreign currency holding edges up to $4.7b in Nov


Latest News
2 kidnapped boys rescued, 4 held
Victory Day celebrated
NASA set to launch first global water survey satellite
Bangladesh logs 16 more Covid cases
UK keen to take trained nurses from Bangladesh
Bangladesh plans USD 2.6 billion LNG import build-out
23 held on various charges in Rajshahi
India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
Fire outside France's Lyon kills 10, including five children
Most Read News
Fire at shoe warehouse in Old Dhaka under control
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Daisy new president, Lily general secretary of Jubo Mohila League
Land owners to get smart cards: Minister
One held with arms and Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services resume after 4 hrs
Victory Day: Indian 1971 veteran unveils prelude to surrender negotiation
US announces resettlement initiative for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
By-polls schedule to BNP's vacant seats Sunday: EC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft