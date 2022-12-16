Govt borrows to pay interest on sliding saving certificate sales

The government is borrowing from banks to pay interest on previously sold saving certificate from customers amid a decline in sale of the saving bonds due to rising cost of living, according to an official document.

According to updated data of the National Savings Directorate, the net sales of savings certificates in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 have been negative at Tk 632.59 crore.

With the amount of savings tools sold in the four months, it was not possible to pay the interest-principal of the savings certificates invested earlier by customers. On the contrary, Tk632.59 crore has been repaid by the government from its treasury or by borrowing from the banking system.

With the reduction in interest rates and various austerities, the sale of savings certificates has come down to rock bottom. Because of that, the government cannot take any loans from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses.

On the other hand, the interest and principal of saving certificates which was sold earlier have to be paid by borrowing from banks. -UNB











