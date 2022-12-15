GM Quader cannot perform as JP Chair: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that GM Quader cannot perform responsibilities as the Chairman of the Jatiya Party.

The apex court, however, ordered the lower court concerned to hear and dispose of the case filed in regard by January 9.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing a petition filed challenging the High Court order that cleared the way for Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

Earlier on November 30, in response to a petition filed by former JP leader Ziaul Haque Mridha against the HC order, chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim stayed the HC order that cleared the way for GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

The chamber judge also sent the plea to its full bench for further hearing on the matter.

On October 4, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and

former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order refraining GM Quader from performing the party activities.

Mridha, also a former adviser to the Jatiya Party chairman, was removed from the party on September 17.

In view of the plaintiff's application, a Dhaka court on October 31 imposed a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader.

Later, Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers moved with the High Court on behalf of GM Quader against the lower court order.

On November 29, the HC bench of Justice Sheikh Abdul Awal stayed till January 3 a Dhaka court directive asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

Later, Mridha filed appeal with the Supreme Court against the High Court order. After hearing on the appeal, the apex court on Wednesday delivered its order.

Senior lawyer Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed Raza appeared for Ziaul Haque Mridha while senior lawyer Sheikh Muhammed Serajul Islam stood for GM Quader during apex court hearing.