BNP likely to shift mass protest rallies from Dec 24 to Dec 30

BNP is likely to shift its nationwide protest rallies scheduled for December 24 to December 30 as it coincides with Awami League's (AL) national council.

On Tuesday, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had requested BNP not

to hold the rallies or bring out processions on December 24.

"Please change the schedule as our national council would be held on this day. We don't want confrontations," requested Quader.

BNP Standing Commi-ttee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain told the Daily Observer, "We have

taken their proposal into consideration."

BNP leaders said that they might hold their protest rallies on December 30.

From the mass rally held in Dhaka on December 10, Khandaker Mosharraf had announced simultaneous movement would across the country with like-minded parties on December 24.

The first simultaneous movement of BNP and its like-minded parties envisaged holding mass rallies in cities and district towns on December 24, in protest against killing BNP activists and to demand unconditional release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and other BNP leaders and activists.

Ganatantra Mancha and a number of left leaning parties already announced simultaneous movement with BNP to demand holding general election under a neutral administration and resignation of the unelected Awami League government.







