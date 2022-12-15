Martyred Intellectuals Day observed



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand in solemn silence after placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the city marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

The government along with the ruling Awami League (AL) and other pro-independence political parties and different social and cultural organizations observed the day with elaborate programmes to commemorate the martyrs of the tragic December 14.

In the morning, President M Abdul Hamid

and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals.

The President and then the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur.

They stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons and daughters of the soil.

Apart from the family members of the martyred and freedom fighters, leaders and activists of political parties and the people of all walks also paid homage to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreaths at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the morning.

Elaborate programmes, including paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Grounds at Mohammadpur in the city, was held in observance of the day.

Marking the day, the national flag and AL's party flag were hoisted half-mast at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue and all party offices across the country at dawn on Wednesday while black flags were hoisted at AL's all party offices, including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban, across the country.

Special articles were published in newspapers on this day. Discussions on the significance of the day and the sacrifice of intellectuals were organized at all district and upazila levels of the country.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels broadcasted special programmes on the day.

Special prayers were offered in all mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other shrines on the occasion of the day.

The ruling AL leaders and activists including all its fronts and associate bodies placed wreaths at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur and Rayerbazar along with Bangabandhu's portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban on the occasion.

A discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 3:00pm on the day. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion programme by attending it in person.

Understanding their defeat and to make the nation incompetent and talentless, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators targeted the country's renowned academics, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities and dragged them out of their homes before they were brutally tortured and murdered on December 14 in 1971.

Later, the dead bodies were dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.

The martyred intellectuals include Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof Gabinda Chandra Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.











