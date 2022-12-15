Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two rickshaw riders run over by speeding van, die in city

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent 

Two friends were killed when a speeding covered van coming from Dhanmondi Road No. 32 rammed their rickshaw near Russel Square intersection, around 12:30am on Wednesday.
The victims were identified as Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37. The two were friends. They lived together at Nobodoy Housing area of Mohammadpur and were technicians at a dental lab.  One other has been critically injured in the accident.
Zakir hailed from Dinajpur's Khanshama, while Jon was from Khulna's Dakop Thana. The two rented a place in Mohammadpur. Zakir and Jon worked at 'Success Dental Lab' said Inspector Md Zafar of Kalabagan Police Station, citing their families.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks Sweden's continued support to make LDC graduation smooth
Dengue: 184 more patients hospitalised
Two rickshaw riders run over by speeding van, die in city
Genocide in 1971 calls for int'l recognition: DU VC
PM greets all concerned on 30th anniv of DU's Linguistics Dept
Jammat, Al-Badr, main BNP allies, are intellectual killers: Hasan
2 oil tankers gutted at Dhaka airport
Resist anti-liberation forces unitedly:Quader


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft