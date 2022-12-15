Two rickshaw riders run over by speeding van, die in city

Two friends were killed when a speeding covered van coming from Dhanmondi Road No. 32 rammed their rickshaw near Russel Square intersection, around 12:30am on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37. The two were friends. They lived together at Nobodoy Housing area of Mohammadpur and were technicians at a dental lab. One other has been critically injured in the accident.

Zakir hailed from Dinajpur's Khanshama, while Jon was from Khulna's Dakop Thana. The two rented a place in Mohammadpur. Zakir and Jon worked at 'Success Dental Lab' said Inspector Md Zafar of Kalabagan Police Station, citing their families.













