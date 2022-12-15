Video
Genocide in 1971 calls for int'l recognition: DU VC

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday said the brutal massacre of the Pakistani invasion forces in 1971 needs to be recognised internationally.
He called for the international recognition while presiding over a discussion marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day, organised at the TSC Auditorium on the campus.
Paying deep respect to the immortal memory of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred intellectuals, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the intellectuals of the country portrayed the sectarianism, ferocity and barbaric genocide of the Pakistani invading forces to the world.
"They protested against all injustices, misdeeds and discrimination. They were experts in their respective professions," he added.
The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that these best children of the country were killed in a planned way to demoralise the nation and at that time, Dhaka University was the focus of the genocide.
He further said, "No other university in the history of the world has witnessed such a brutal massacre. The anti-independence people of the country collaborated in this massacre."
Emphasising awareness regarding actual history among the new generation, he said one should always be vigilant about the anti-independence forces.
Pro VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maqsud Kamal also addressed the programme among others.
As part of the observance of the day, black flags were hoisted on important buildings of the university and wreaths were laid at the university central mosque compound graveyard, Jagannath Hall compound memorial, memorials at various residential areas and at Martyred Intellectual Memorials at Mirpur and Rayer Bazar in the capital.


