PM greets all concerned on 30th anniv of DU's Linguistics Dept

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted all, including former and current students, teachers and staff of the Department of Linguistics of Dhaka University, on the occasion of the department's 30th anniversary to be observed today.

On the eve of the day, the Premier, in a message, said language is considered a constructive resource in the modern world.

Since its inception, the Department of Linguistics has been fulfilling its responsibilities through language research and practice, she said.

"Our government is continuously working to bring the Bengali language closer to technology," she added.

She said the Awami League-led government has brought a radical change in the overall education system of the country to build a worthy future generation which will love the country.

"The students and faculty of the Department of Linguistics have played a role in this regard in various ways and I hope it will continue in the future," the Premier added.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that with the combined efforts of all, a hunger-poverty-free and developed-prosperous 'Sonar Bangladesh' will be built as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She wished for a successful celebration of the anniversary of the Department of Linguistics.










