Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 December, 2022, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Jammat, Al-Badr, main BNP allies, are intellectual killers: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badar led the killing of intellectuals in 1971. It is sad but true, those associated with the killing of intellectuals are now BNP's main collaborators, many of them are now BNP leaders, added the minister.
Hasan Mahmud said these to reporters after paying tribute at the Intellectual Memorial in Rayerbazar killing field of the capital.
Hasan said, "The process of killing intellectuals started on December 10 in 1971. On the same day BNP called a mass meeting in Dhaka this week, it is very sad. The party's pro-Pakistan stand, attachment to Pakistan has been revealed time and again."
He said, "Those who did not want the independence of the country, who were associated with the killing of intellectuals, are now doing politics in independent Bangladesh. BNP is sheltering them. The party is the main sponsor and nurturer of the evil forces. It is really unacceptable after 51 years of independence."
On the question of banning Jamaat-e-Islami, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "They have been rejected by the people long ago. They are already banned from the public. There are some legal processes, which are being looked at by the Election Commission."
Regarding Martyred Intellectuals Day, he said, on this day in 1971, the best merits of the nation were killed. Realizing their impending defeat, the Pakistanis and their local collaborators killed intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, doctors, engineers to cripple the Bengali nation that was about to become independent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD seeks Sweden's continued support to make LDC graduation smooth
Dengue: 184 more patients hospitalised
Two rickshaw riders run over by speeding van, die in city
Genocide in 1971 calls for int'l recognition: DU VC
PM greets all concerned on 30th anniv of DU's Linguistics Dept
Jammat, Al-Badr, main BNP allies, are intellectual killers: Hasan
2 oil tankers gutted at Dhaka airport
Resist anti-liberation forces unitedly:Quader


Latest News
Bus mows motorcyclist down in Sirajganj
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry services
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
WHO chief hopes COVID will no longer be emergency next year
France coach Deschamps ready to counter Messi in final
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Bid to surround US ambassador, emergency meeting with FM held
“Struggle”: Gallery Chitrak organises exclusive exhibition on Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin’s artworks
Most Read News
Messi leads Argentina to World Cup final in 3-0 win over Croatia
Agrochemicals missed opportunities to grow under WTO
France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up World Cup final against Argentina
2 oil tanker trucks catch fire at Dhaka airport
GM Quader barred to perform duty as JaPa Chairman
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Messi confirms Qatar final his last World Cup
Families of enforced disappearance victims share experiences with US envoy
37,574 recommended as primary assistant teachers
Two friends to become rivals as France take on Morocco in Semifinal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft