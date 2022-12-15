Jammat, Al-Badr, main BNP allies, are intellectual killers: Hasan

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badar led the killing of intellectuals in 1971. It is sad but true, those associated with the killing of intellectuals are now BNP's main collaborators, many of them are now BNP leaders, added the minister.

Hasan Mahmud said these to reporters after paying tribute at the Intellectual Memorial in Rayerbazar killing field of the capital.

Hasan said, "The process of killing intellectuals started on December 10 in 1971. On the same day BNP called a mass meeting in Dhaka this week, it is very sad. The party's pro-Pakistan stand, attachment to Pakistan has been revealed time and again."

He said, "Those who did not want the independence of the country, who were associated with the killing of intellectuals, are now doing politics in independent Bangladesh. BNP is sheltering them. The party is the main sponsor and nurturer of the evil forces. It is really unacceptable after 51 years of independence."

On the question of banning Jamaat-e-Islami, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "They have been rejected by the people long ago. They are already banned from the public. There are some legal processes, which are being looked at by the Election Commission."

Regarding Martyred Intellectuals Day, he said, on this day in 1971, the best merits of the nation were killed. Realizing their impending defeat, the Pakistanis and their local collaborators killed intellectuals, teachers, lawyers, doctors, engineers to cripple the Bengali nation that was about to become independent.











