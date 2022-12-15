2 oil tankers gutted at Dhaka airport

A fire has gutted two oil tankers at the construction site of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal in Dhaka.

The incident was reported around 10:12am on Wednesday, according to Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka Zone-3.

According to fire service four firefighting units subsequently rushed to the scene and put out the flames around 10:52am, using foam and other other fire extinguishers.

A preliminary investigation suggested that it was an accidental fire, but its cause was not immediately clear, Shafiqul said.











