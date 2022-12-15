|
2 oil tankers gutted at Dhaka airport
Published : Thursday, 15 December, 2022
A fire has gutted two oil tankers at the construction site of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal in Dhaka.
The incident was reported around 10:12am on Wednesday, according to Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Dhaka Zone-3.
According to fire service four firefighting units subsequently rushed to the scene and put out the flames around 10:52am, using foam and other other fire extinguishers.
A preliminary investigation suggested that it was an accidental fire, but its cause was not immediately clear, Shafiqul said.