Resist anti-liberation forces unitedly:Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the defeated forces of 1971 are now active again to retaliate. He said, "The forces of the Liberation War must be united to defeat this conspiracy."

He said this to reporters after paying tribute on behalf of Awami League at Rayerbazar intellectual memorial on Wednesday morning on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectual Day.

Obaidul Quader said, "The defeated forces of 71 are still conspiring against the country." He also urged the pro-liberation forces to resist all conspiracies by getting united.

AL General Secretary said that the process of the government to bring back the murderers of Bangabandhu and intellectuals to execute the judgment is continuing. He mentioned that some progress has been made in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals.

Flanked by the party's central leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, laid another wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial as the party chief.

Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Hasan Mahmud, organizing secretaries Ahmad Hossain and Afzal Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present at this time.

On the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day, people from the capital and its surrounding areas started coming to Rayerbazar from Wednesday morning. They lined up to lay wreaths at the memorial of martyred intellectuals.

Earlier in the morning, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the best children of the nation at the Martyr Intellectual Memorial in Mirpur.











