

Metro rail in the offing



According to a news report published in this daily citing Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the metro rail services from Uttara to Agargaon route on any day of the fourth week of December.



The total length of metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 20.1 kilometres. According to the design of the metro rail and line, it will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph.



We believe, start of metro rail in the country will bring about a qualitative change in our transport sector. The benefits of an elevated metro rail in an overpopulated, fast urbanising country like ours-forever jarring for space-are manifold. It'll not only significantly reduce travel time in every day commuting but will also carry a huge number of passengers, easing the weight on other transport services. The adaptability, ease and speed of communications, and ensuing financial potential that this benefit promises to bring, may have significant impacts on the quality of life.



At present it takes two to two and a half hours to travel from Uttara to Motijheel. But the metro rail will take only 36 minutes facilitating half a million passengers to commute every day. According to transport experts, the launch of metro rail will reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1 per cent. The unbearable traffic jam in Dhaka is not only increasing the suffering of the people, the country is also suffering economically.



The adaptability, ease and speed of communications, and potential financial benefits metro rail promises to bring - may well have significant impacts on the fast mechanised life of our citizens.



However, a few things have to be taken into consideration before launching the metro rail. First of all, undue crowding at the stations must be prevented and efficiently managed, so that passengers can easily procure tickets and commute in comfort and reach their destinations on time. Road and transport authorities must determine in advance what types of vehicles will run on the roads connected to the station. Roads of Dhaka city are facing towards north and south.



