

Lead poisoning - a threat to food chain in Bangladesh



Lead particles released into air from lead-acid battery factories or workshops or through the dumping of untreated industrial waste, burning fossil fuel settle down in soil. Surface runoff carries lead to rivers after rain. The latest review, based on 75 scientific papers, identified 175 sites across Bangladesh with high lead contamination, based on soil test report.



The lead concentration in river sediment was also found to be very high, particularly in the Buriganga, Bangshi, Karatoa and Payra rivers where the concentration was up to double the permissible limit of 31 mg/kg set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).



A research by Stamford University Bangladesh in 2020 found excessive lead in soil samples collected from different parts of the capital, including Dhaka, Dhanmondi. 'We suspect that both leaded gasoline burning and lead-acid battery workshops are responsible for the contamination found in soil,' said Ahmed Kamruzzaman who, too, took part in the research.



"There are no local soil pollution standards in Bangladesh, which needs to be followed. We actually followed EPA [US Environmental Protection Agency] standards," said Dr M Aziz Hasan, a professor of Geology, University of Dhaka, who was involved in the cleanup operation.



"Lead basically exists in the top 1 to 3 cm layer in a contaminated site. And it spreads in a 200 to 300 metre radius. The trick is to scrape the soil and dispose of it in a restricted location, especially engineered for the purpose. Here in Bangladesh, we do not have any such arrangement," Professor Hasan added.



Air pollution of Dhaka city became the severest when lead in the air was reported higher than in the atmosphere of any other place of the world. Concern over air pollution rate of Dhaka city ultimately led to the promulgation of National Ambient Air Quality Standards in Bangladesh.



Review said the contaminated places are mostly in areas where lead smelting as well as lead-acid battery recycling, manufacturing and repairing industries are situated. In Bangladesh, illegal recycling of used lead-acid batteries in the open-air and close to homestead areas is considered to be a major source of lead exposure. This poses a significant health risk for both children and adults. According to the review, there are 85 lead-acid battery recycling, manufacturing and repairing units and 84 lead smelting factories across Bangladesh.



Dhaka and Khulna districts were found to have highest lead pollution as they had more lead smelting plants, more lead-acid battery factories and used more such batteries than other districts, the review said. The average lead concentration in air in areas studied was found to be 21.31 ?g/m3 against the Bangladesh standard of 0.5 ?g/m3, the review further said. Illegal used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling factories, lead-based paint, aluminium cookware, lead-painted toys, and pigment are the major sources of lead pollution in Bangladesh as found in several research studies.



Prof. Dr. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman at Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) and head of the Department of Environmental Science at Stamford University; said that there is an overmuch presence of lead in air, water and soil Bangladesh. However, the lead accumulates in food through air, water and soil. As a result, lead contamination is now found in almost every food in Bangladesh.



Like elsewhere in the world lead-acid battery is becoming a big source of lead pollution in Bangladesh as these batteries are often recycled in the informal sector.

Lead-acid batteries account for over 80 per cent of annual global lead consumption, according to official statistics.



Exposure to lead, a naturally occurring toxic metal, can seriously affect human health, particularly harmful to young children. Even at lower levels of exposure, which may not show symptoms, lead can affect children's brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), behavioral changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment, lead is toxic to multiple body systems, including the central nervous system and brain, the reproductive system, kidneys, the cardiovascular system, the blood system and the immune system, World Health Organization (WHO) warns.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US national public health agency, lead is absorbed by and stored in our bones, blood and tissues if inhaled or swallowed.The report estimates that the economic loss due to lead-attributable IQ reduction in Bangladesh is equivalent to 5.9 per cent of the country's GDP. Lead poisoning hampers children's ability to fully develop and prevents them from taking the maximum advantage of the opportunities in life.

The writer is a correspondent, American International News Service, columnist and conservator, Wildlife and Environment













